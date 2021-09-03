New Texas abortion law increasing clients at OKC clinic, provider says

OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one Oklahoma abortion provider says it already has seen the impact of a new Texas law that went into effect Wednesday that severely restricts abortions in that state.
From the Tulsa World archives: History of Oklahoma's stricken abortion measures
2012
The Oklahoma Supreme Court threw out a law requiring any woman seeking an abortion to have an ultrasound within an hour before the procedure and have it described to her. The court also overturned another law that put restrictions on the RU-486 abortion-inducing drug and a ban on all medication abortions.
The court also struck down an issue before it could be added to the state ballot that would have let voters decide on an initiative defining a fertilized egg as a "person," thereby banning abortion and most forms of contraception.
2014
An Oklahoma County judge threw out a law that would have required girls younger than 17 to have a prescription to obtain the "morning after" birth control pill.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court in 2019 upheld the unconstitutionality of a law that would have required doctors who treat women seeking a medication abortion to use a decade-old method that is less safe, less effective and more expensive than the current method, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. It sought to require doctors to follow U.S. Food and Drug Administration protocols and bar off-label uses.
2015
An Oklahoma County judge issued an injunction on a law that would have banned dilation and evacuation, a common second-trimester abortion procedure.
2016
Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed a bill that would have made it a felony for physicians to perform abortions and revoke their medical licenses unless the abortion was necessary to save the life of the mother.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court threw out a law targeted against child rapists that would have forced abortion providers to take a sample of the fetal tissue when the abortion patient is younger than 14 and send it to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The state high court on Dec. 14 struck down a law that would have required doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles.
2021
The Center for Reproductive Rights filed suit in Oklahoma County District Court on Thursday, Sept. 2, challenging the constitutionality of several new laws that are scheduled to go into effect Nov. 1.
