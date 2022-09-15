 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New statewide survey shows Oklahoma teacher shortage growing

  • Updated
Empty classroom desks

Teaching vacancies at the start of 2022-23 are the highest in the eight-year history of the Oklahoma State School Board Association’s annual back-to-school survey.

 Wagoner County American-Tribune file

The results of an annual back-to-school survey of Oklahoma public schools show the state’s teacher shortage is growing, but there are early signs that a new incentive program to lure college students into the profession may hold promise.

In all, 328 school districts representing 77% of the state’s student population reported a total of 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-23 school year began — the highest in the nine-year history of the Oklahoma State School Board Association’s annual back-to-school survey.

And nearly 70% of district administrators characterized that hiring for teacher vacancies was worse than a year ago, which is reflected in the significant leap in unfilled vacancies compared to the 680 reported last year. The previous record documented in the OSSBA survey was 1,000 in 2016.

“Most of us have never lived in a time like this when schools — and the entire country — are still rebounding from pandemic disruptions,” said OSSBA Executive Director Shawn Hime. “Education leaders are incredibly grateful for the work legislators have accomplished in recent years in an attempt to ease the shortage and strengthen the teacher pipeline. But the survey and other data paint a pretty clear picture: The work is far from done.”

The Tulsa World reported in mid-August that the Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement System saw summertime retirements of teachers since May stood at 1,973 and public schools are on pace to employ record numbers of emergency certified teachers in 2022-23. Some schools are even bringing on many more “adjunct” or part-time instructors after the state law recently was relaxed.

OSSBA did include one encouraging sign for the future in its newly released report on the results of its August 2022 survey.

Earlier this year, state leaders approved House Bill 3564, which promises up to $7,500 in college scholarships for qualifying future teachers followed by up to $20,000 in incentive payments over their first five years of teaching.

The scholarships created by the bill authored by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, are already drawing a high level of interest, with more than 800 students applying since the program launched last month, higher education officials reportedly told OSSBA.

andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com

Oklahoma liquor-law expansion contemplated

Panel OKs another $70 million in Tulsa ARPA projects

