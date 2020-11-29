New state seal to be installed in February

OKLAHOMA CITY — In February, the Capitol will get a new state seal on the ground floor.
The bronze seal is 14 feet in diameter and weighs 3,000 pounds, said Trait Thompson, Capitol project manager.
The seal contains a five-point star in the middle. Inside the star is the Territory of Oklahoma. It contains the words Labor Omnia Vincit, meaning “work conquers all things.” The seal includes a pioneer and an American Indian. It contains the emblems of the Five Tribes.
Lucy Lambert Novotny, a project manager for Manhattan Construction, said the new seal cost $230,000.
It will be brought into the Capitol in sections, Novotny said.
It is part of a massive Capitol renovation and restoration project that started in 2015 and is expected to be completed in 2022.
Lawmakers approved $245 million in bonds for repairs to the interior and exterior of the Capitol, which suffered from electrical, structural and plumbing problems.
The bronze seal will replace a terrazzo seal that was installed on the first floor in 1966, Thompson said.
Officials created a new visitors’ entrance on the ground floor, formerly called the basement, Thompson said.
The first floor now has a hole in it since the removal of the terrazzo seal.
The new configuration will connect the ground floor with the rest of the building, allowing visitors on the ground floor to look up into the dome.
“The new bronze state seal will be visible through the oculus in each of the capitol’s rotundas and will provide an impressive focal point for the new ground floor rotunda,” Thompson said. “The state seal represents one of Oklahoma’s oldest symbols, while about 300 feet directly above it resides The Guardian, one of Oklahoma’s newest symbols, both of which were cast in bronze by the Crucible Foundry.”
The Guardian sits on top of the dome.
Officials worked with The Crucible in Norman to create the new seal.
