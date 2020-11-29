New state seal to be installed in February

OKLAHOMA CITY — In February, the Capitol will get a new state seal on the ground floor.

The bronze seal is 14 feet in diameter and weighs 3,000 pounds, said Trait Thompson, Capitol project manager.

The seal contains a five-point star in the middle. Inside the star is the Territory of Oklahoma. It contains the words Labor Omnia Vincit, meaning “work conquers all things.” The seal includes a pioneer and an American Indian. It contains the emblems of the Five Tribes.

Lucy Lambert Novotny, a project manager for Manhattan Construction, said the new seal cost $230,000.

It will be brought into the Capitol in sections, Novotny said.

It is part of a massive Capitol renovation and restoration project that started in 2015 and is expected to be completed in 2022.

Lawmakers approved $245 million in bonds for repairs to the interior and exterior of the Capitol, which suffered from electrical, structural and plumbing problems.

The bronze seal will replace a terrazzo seal that was installed on the first floor in 1966, Thompson said.

Officials created a new visitors’ entrance on the ground floor, formerly called the basement, Thompson said.