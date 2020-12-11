New priority group to get COVID-19 vaccines through Phase Two in Oklahoma

Dr. Douglas Drevets, chief of infectious disease and medical professor at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, said although age is powerful risk factor, there are others.

Phase two also includes first responders, staff at congregate locations such as prisons and health care workers providing direct COVID-19 outpatient care. Senior state, county and city leaders and elected officials "critical to maintaining government operations and services" will also receive vaccinations through the second phase.

Phase three involves those in educational settings and critical infrastructure personnel, while the last phase will be open to all residents, as vaccine supply shipments allow.

The general public is expected to have access to the vaccine throughout 2021, Reed said.

“The vaccine distribution plan has to be very fluid,” Reed said. “Many unknowns lie ahead.”

Drevets said, as with all vaccines, there will be some side effects such as pain at the injection site. But both Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines have few side effects, he said.

Drevets said that hopefully in February and March, the state will see rates of infections drop.