New priority group to get COVID-19 vaccines through Phase Two in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state's COVID-19 vaccination plan has been revised with a new category on the list of priorities: adults younger than 65 at a higher risk from infection due to comorbidities.
In revisions announced Friday by state health officials, a group was added to the four-phase plan along with at-risk Oklahomans 65 and older. Younger adults with comorbidities, or underlying conditions — such as hypertension, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, chronic lung, liver or renal disease and cancer — will be included in the second phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.
Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said those with comorbidities are at risk of a poor outcome if they become infected with COVID-19.
Reed said officials wanted to give primary care physicians a chance to get their patients who meet the criteria the ability to receive the two-dose vaccine along with those 65 and older in the second phase.
The first phase will vaccinate residents and staff in long-term care facilities and health care workers providing direct inpatient COVID-19 care. It also includes public health staff doing front line COVID-19 mitigation and emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
By the end of the year, Oklahoma health officials expect to have received enough doses for at least 166,550 people. The figure does not include vaccine doses being distributed among tribes.
Dr. Douglas Drevets, chief of infectious disease and medical professor at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, said although age is powerful risk factor, there are others.
Phase two also includes first responders, staff at congregate locations such as prisons and health care workers providing direct COVID-19 outpatient care. Senior state, county and city leaders and elected officials "critical to maintaining government operations and services" will also receive vaccinations through the second phase.
Phase three involves those in educational settings and critical infrastructure personnel, while the last phase will be open to all residents, as vaccine supply shipments allow.
The general public is expected to have access to the vaccine throughout 2021, Reed said.
“The vaccine distribution plan has to be very fluid,” Reed said. “Many unknowns lie ahead.”
Drevets said, as with all vaccines, there will be some side effects such as pain at the injection site. But both Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines have few side effects, he said.
Drevets said that hopefully in February and March, the state will see rates of infections drop.
Health Commissioner Lance Frye said some phases may be going on simultaneously with shipments starting later in December.
It is important that the vaccination process be complete because the state does not want to see a resurgence in the fall, Drevets said.
Drevets said he doesn’t believe people will have to get a COVID-19 vaccination each year.
Vaccine distribution plan for Oklahoma
Phase 1, December 2020, 157,900 people
62,000 from long-term care centers
84,000 high-risk health care workers
500 high-risk public health workers
11,400 medical first-responders
Phase 2, January 2021, 725,000 people
5,000 emergency first-responders
67,000 health care workers
635,000 at-risk adults and 65+
18,000 from DOC, homeless shelters and high-risk critical workers
2,000 public health workers
Phase 3, TBD, 2.52 million people
1,022,000 education professionals
1,500,000 critical infrastructure personnel
Phase 4, TBD
565,000 high-risk Oklahoma residents (open)
