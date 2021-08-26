 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Oklahoma unemployment claims for week lowest since beginning of pandemic
0 Comments

New Oklahoma unemployment claims for week lowest since beginning of pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Weekly unemployment claims in Oklahoma last week were a mixed bag of news, with initial claims declining to their lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic while the revised number of first-time claims for the previous two consecutive weeks increased, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the state declined from a revised total of 3,986 the week ending Aug. 14 to 2,577 claims the week ending Aug. 21. The latter figure is the lowest for one week since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the revised number of first-time claims increased to 3,986 the week ending Aug. 14 from 3,533 claims the week ending July 31.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined in Oklahoma from 29,345 the week ending Aug. 7 to 25,067 two weeks later.

The four-week moving averages of first-time and continued claims also continued to decline.

The four-week moving average of first-time claims declined for the eighth consecutive week, most recently from 29,345 the week ending Aug. 7 to 25,067 the following week.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the fifth consecutive week, most recently from 30,374 the week ending Aug. 7 to 28,552 claims the following week.

An official with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission noted the declines.

“For the past five consecutive weeks, we have seen decreases in both the initial and continued claims four-week moving averages, and those averages continue to be a good indication of the state’s progress,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “While the initial claims numbers have tended to fluctuate, Oklahoma’s numbers are mirroring the trends we are seeing nationwide.”

The OESC this year began waiting one week before commenting on initial claims figures.

Nationally, first-time claims for unemployment increased by 4,000 to 353,000 claims. Nineteen states reported an increase in initial claims last week, compared to the prior week.

082721-tul-nws-zumwalt-shelley

Zumwalt

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Murder hornet nest found in Washington state

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
COVID-19: Long waits not expected for next round of booster shots
Govt-and-politics

COVID-19: Long waits not expected for next round of booster shots

  • Updated

“We have sufficient vaccine supply (of COVID-19 vaccine), which was an issue we had with the first rollout,” Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Thursday. “And we have many access points around the state. … We learned a lot from the initial rollout.”

Watch Now: First wave of COVID-19 deaths was 'sad,' but delta 'now is tragic,' Tulsa ICU doctor says

Amid debates of city response to delta variant, what is it leaders agree on? Mayor Bynum shares his take

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News