New limits on public gatherings, youth sports attendance part of state's latest COVID-19 measures

“I know these actions will personally affect many Oklahomans,” Stitt said. “These are difficult and complex decisions. I want every Oklahoman to know I don’t take any of these decisions lightly.”

Stitt is believed to be the first governor to test positive for COVID-19. He recovered and donated convalescent plasma more than once.

He was asked whether he and his family would take the vaccination once doses become readily available.

“As far as I am concerned, I am not going to jump in front of any health professional or long-term care professional,” Stitt said. “So, I will wait my turn in line. I already had the antibodies and so I am not sure exactly what the doctors say. I always recommend that people listen to their doctors and believe in vaccinations.

“When it comes my turn, I am sure I will take it.”

Stitt also thanked health care workers for their dedication to fighting the virus and Oklahomans are making sacrifices to protect their loved ones and neighbors from it.

The governor said he met earlier this week with nurses and doctors in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. “I did a lot of listening,” he said.