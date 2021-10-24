New DPS commissioner talks trooper shortage, body cameras and pursuits

Troopers that normally would work 20 to 35 years are leaving with much less time served.

“We have hundreds of troopers who are eligible and could walk out the door and get their maximum benefit out of the pension system,” Tipton said. “We are ripe to lose a lot of our older, more seasoned troopers.”

Another problem is getting enough funding for a trooper academy, he said.

“When we fund an academy, the funding we are asking for per cadet includes their first year of employment from the day they walk into the academy until the end of their probationary period,” Tipton said. “It is their first year of salary and benefits, all their equipment, their car, which they get used, all three of their firearms, their uniforms, their ballistic vests. All the equipment is included in that cost.”

It costs $150,000 to put a cadet through the process, he said.

The agency has received some financial help from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority with funding for the academy. The OTA contracts with OHP to patrol the turnpikes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tipton was asked about a growing number of incidents where law enforcement has been recorded using excessive force.