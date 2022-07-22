New COVID vaccine gives Oklahomans their first non-mRNA option starting next month

Oklahomans will soon have a new option for COVID-19 prevention, with shipments of the nation's first approved protein-based vaccine expected here in early August.

Novavax is the fourth federally authorized vaccine for COVID-19 prevention, but it is the first in the U.S. to use a traditional virus-blocking technology as opposed to messenger RNA.

"Protein-based vaccines have been used in the United States for more than 30 years, beginning with the first licensed hepatitis B vaccine," Oklahoma State Department of Health officials said in a Friday news release announcing the rollout date for Novavax.

"Other familiar vaccines used in the U.S. created with the same science include those that protect against influenza and whooping cough."

About 40% of Oklahomans remain unvaccinated even with a primary dose of one of the mRNA shots. Public health leaders say Novavax may be an alternative for those who have not yet considered a COVID-19 shot.

"This vaccine contains harmless inactive copies of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein … (to) help prepare the body’s immune system against the virus," said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, chief medical officer for Oklahoma, in an email to the Tulsa World. She explained the difference between mRNA technology, "which introduces the recipe for our body to produce inactive copies of the spike protein."

Forty other countries have authorized use of Novavax since November 2021. A primary dose is followed within three weeks by a second shot.

The science of the vaccine is comparable to that of a shingles shot. Novavax includes a version of the COVID-19 spike protein, along with an immune system stimulant that leads to the production of antibodies and T-cells. The spike protein, formulated in a laboratory, has no genetic material and cannot cause disease.

Novavax was found 90% effective in a large-scale trial involving only those 18 and older. However, the study was conducted prior to COVID's highly transmissible variants, including delta and omicron, so efficacy against subvariants remains unclear.

"Based on available data, it is difficult to directly head-to-head compare the vaccine efficacy for Novavax and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines due to different study designs, different time points, and different circulating variants," Pai said.

Side effects of the vaccination are similar to those with other COVID-19 vaccines: pain/tenderness, redness and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, nausea/vomiting, and fever. Such an immune response is a signal that the vaccine is working.

Anyone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine should be aware of the risk of inflammation, a more rare side effect that can present with cardiac symptoms. A person should seek medical attention right away if experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath, and/or feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart.

However, "the risk of myocarditis is felt to be higher from COVID than it is from any of the COVID vaccines," Pai said.

Vaccines do not prevent all infections but can dramatically reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death due to the virus, state Health Commissioner Keith Reed said again Friday.

“We encourage individuals who are interested in this new vaccine to reach out to their health care provider with any questions,” Reed said in a statement.

Those waiting for an omicron-specific vaccination, expected as soon as this fall, should know that "vaccines are always going to be many months behind whatever the newest variant is going to be," said Dr. Stan Schwartz of the Northeastern Oklahoma Business Coalition on Health.

"Who knows what the genetic makeup of the virus is going be at that time due to new mutations," he said Thursday.