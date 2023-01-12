 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New activity in a bald eagle's nest below Grand Lake's Pensacola Dam causes area closure

  Updated
An established bald eagle's nest located below the Pensacola Dam's main spillway has seen new activity, causing the Grand River Dam Authority to close off the area around it.

“This is the same nest that was established in 2020, and the nesting pair has been raising a baby bald eagle at this location each year since,” GRDA corporate spokesperson Justin Alberty said in a press release.

The area is three-quarters of a mile south of the main spillway and will be closed off to visitors to protect the nest. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service recommends a buffer zone of about 330 to 660 feet around bald eagle nests, the release states.

Signs stating "nesting area/no trespassing" will be posted around the area to keep visitors out, the release states.  

“We’re asking for the same type of great cooperation the public has shown in previous years, by giving the nest a wide berth and obeying the signage,” Alberty said in the release. 

Anyone who disturbs the nest can be fined $100,000 under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the release states.   

Visitors will be allowed to see any eagle activity from a designated "Eagle Pass" area, the release states. This can be accessed by driving east on N4475 Road, the road that runs below the dam, crossing a bridge and turning right on a dirt road. 

The best time to see eagle activity or birds feeding is early in the morning, the release adds. 

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

