NE Oklahoma police chief, 9 officers resign; Fairland to host special town meeting tomorrow

FAIRLAND — After months of dealing with threats and unfounded accusations from a town trustee, the chief of Fairland Police Department resigned last week, along with eight officers.

Police Chief Aaron Richardson, a 25-year career law enforcement officer, tendered his resignation on Wednesday, according to Fairland Mayor Trevor Berger. In the one-page resignation letter, Richardson cited a “hostile work environment” and “slanderous allegations made about me by a member of the board of trustees has made it unattainable for me to continue to serve the town.”

Richardson was unavailable for comment.

Eight other members of the 12-person department since resigned, leaving three law enforcement officers for the community of approximately 1,025.

Berger said a special town meeting is called for 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss current pressing issues in connection with police coverage for the community. An agenda item allows for public comments if community members wish to voice their concerns or opinions. City government meetings may not be held virtually unless allowed by an emergency order from the state of Oklahoma.

Berger declined to comment on Richardson’s resignation on advice of the town attorney.