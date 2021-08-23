NE Oklahoma police chief, 9 officers resign; Fairland to host special town meeting tomorrow

FAIRLAND — After months of dealing with threats and unfounded accusations from a town trustee, the chief of Fairland Police Department resigned last week, along with eight officers.
Police Chief Aaron Richardson, a 25-year career law enforcement officer, tendered his resignation on Wednesday, according to Fairland Mayor Trevor Berger. In the one-page resignation letter, Richardson cited a “hostile work environment” and “slanderous allegations made about me by a member of the board of trustees has made it unattainable for me to continue to serve the town.”
Richardson was unavailable for comment.
Eight other members of the 12-person department since resigned, leaving three law enforcement officers for the community of approximately 1,025.
Berger said a special town meeting is called for 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss current pressing issues in connection with police coverage for the community. An agenda item allows for public comments if community members wish to voice their concerns or opinions. City government meetings may not be held virtually unless allowed by an emergency order from the state of Oklahoma.
Berger declined to comment on Richardson’s resignation on advice of the town attorney.
Earlier this month, the trustees met in executive session to discuss employment issues. After returning to the public meeting, Berger announced no action was taken during the executive session meeting.
Town Attorney Eric Wade shut down discussion on personnel issues in a public forum when Trustee Brent Davis began to raise the issue after Berger’s statement.
After the meeting, Berger said any comments would be a violation of the state’s Open Meeting Act, which prohibits releasing information from an executive session.
For over a year, Davis has fought to have Richardson removed from office and publicly called out other officers and Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies in connection with a domestic-related case, according to an audio recording between Davis and former mayor John Finnell, provided to Tulsa World, and town trustee minutes dated June 30, 2020.