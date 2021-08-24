NE Oklahoma police chief, 8 officers resign; Fairland to host special town meeting tonight

FAIRLAND — After months of dealing with threats and accusations from a town trustee, the Fairland police chief and eight officers resigned, according to Fairland Mayor Trevor Berger.

Police Chief Aaron Richardson, a 25-year career law enforcement officer, tendered his resignation on Wednesday, Berger said. In his one-page resignation letter, Richardson cited a “hostile work environment” and said “slanderous allegations made about me by a member of the board of trustees has made it unattainable for me to continue to serve the town.”

Richardson was unavailable for comment.

Since Richardson’s resignation, four police officers and four reserve officers have resigned, leaving three officers to provide police protection for the Ottawa County community of approximately 1,025 people.

Berger said a special town meeting is called for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fairland City Hall to discuss pressing issues in connection with police coverage for the community. Berger said there is an agenda item for public comments.

He declined to comment on Richardson’s resignation, citing the advice of the town attorney.

