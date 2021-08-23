NE Oklahoma police chief, 8 officers resign; Fairland to host special town meeting tomorrow

FAIRLAND — After months of dealing with threats and accusations from a town trustee, the Fairland Police Chief and eight officers resigned, according to Fairland Mayor Trevor Berger.
Police Chief Aaron Richardson, a 25-year career law enforcement officer, tendered his resignation on Wednesday, Berger said. In his one-page resignation letter, Richardson cited a “hostile work environment” and said “slanderous allegations made about me by a member of the board of trustees has made it unattainable for me to continue to serve the town.”
Richardson was unavailable for comment.
Since Richardson's resignation, four police officers and four reserve officers have resigned, leaving three officers to provide police protection for the Ottawa County community of approximately 1,025 people.
Berger said a special town meeting is called for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fairland City Hall to discuss pressing issues in connection with police coverage for the community. Berger said there is an agenda item for public comments.
He declined to comment on Richardson’s resignation, citing the advice of the town attorney.
Earlier this month, the trustees met in executive session to discuss employment issues. After returning to the public meeting Berger announced that no action was to be taken regarding what was discussed.
Town Attorney Eric Wade shut down discussion on personnel issues in a public forum when Trustee Brent Davis began to raise the issue after Berger’s statement.
After the meeting, Berger said any comments would be a violation of the state’s Open Meeting Act, which prohibits releasing information from an executive session.
For over a year Davis has fought to have Richardson removed from office and publicly called out other officers and Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies in connection with a domestic case, according to an audio recording, obtained by the Tulsa World, between Davis and former Mayor John Finnell and town trustee minutes dated June 30, 2020.