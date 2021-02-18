Natural gas bills could skyrocket for Grove-Jay area customers, utility warns

After city leaders alerted customers to the need to curb use, people in most of the communities took to social media sites to voice their concerns and ask questions. Many questioned how their gas bills could skyrocket to $1,000 and higher.

Grove resident Bridget Sisley-Smith, who is disabled, uses natural gas to heat her home and is worried about how she will pay next month’s gas bill.

“My home is all gas,” she said.

She said her heater's thermostat is set to 64 degrees and that she has been cooking with electric appliances.

“All of my pipes are frozen,” she said.

Sisley-Smith plans to disconnect her natural gas heater and use a space heater and blankets, instead.

“We are going to have to look at all the options to minimize the impact to our citizens,” Keefer said.

“The city will get a bill (from their providers) in March for their usage,” Keefer said. “However, those bills may not have all the components that figure out the bill.”

The full effect of buying natural gas in February might not be realized until April, he said.