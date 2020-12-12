Native Oklahoma woman's prom dress now in Smithsonian exhibit

“The color red is symbolic of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s movement,” said Cornell. “The bodice was made to incorporate a little bit of the (Choctaw) tribe by adding diamonds to the design.”

Red is the official color of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s movement to symbolize a bold statement, indigenous women’s issues will be seen and heard.

Aside from being a statement color, multiple native tribes also believe that red is the only color that spirits can see. The project believes that the color not only will help to bring awareness to the cause but also help guide back the spirits of the murdered women and children so that they can lay them to rest.

The prom dress choice ended up making national headlines and was featured in magazines across the country.

The magazine Teen Vogue, in an article about Cornell’s dress, wrote: “Native dresses, like the ones designed by Della, are highlighting the unique way young Native people are incorporating their traditional heritage into contemporary spaces as a way to show off their ancestral pride.”

A year after the magazines were sold, Cornell and her mother were contacted by the Smithsonian National Museum of American History about including the gown in a new exhibit called, Girlhood.