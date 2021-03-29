Muslim leader gives opening prayer in state Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY — In an historic move, an Islamic faith leader on Monday gave the opening prayer in the Oklahoma Senate.

Imad Enchassi, senior Imam of the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City, led the upper chamber in prayer. An Imam is a leader in the Islamic faith.

He was a guest of Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City. Hicks said her district has the largest mosque in the state. A mosque is an Islamic place of worship.

She said it was important that constituents in her district see their faith leaders in the building.

Enchassi’s message was on of unity and inclusion.

He prayed for a nation of peace with no atrocities, no brutality, no murder and no “horrors for the eyes to see and the hearts to bleed.”

“And grant us a world with no genocide and no massacres,” he said. “Heal our land, Lord, from the coronavirus and every illness and disease.”

He asked for the ability to forgive those who have wronged us and pardon those who were oppressed others.

“Scrub us deep Lord, scrub us deep of the stains that destroy the fabric of our nation, our state and our city,” he said.