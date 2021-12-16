 Skip to main content
Muskogee sixth-grader named honorary deputy after life-saving efforts last week
  • Updated
121721-tul-nws-herokid-p1

Muskogee County Undersheriff Greg Martin presents sixth grader Davyon Johnson with a certificate denoting him as honorary deputy during a Muskogee Public Schools board meeting on Tuesday.

 Provided Muskogee County Sheriff's Office

A Muskogee sixth-grader has been honored after exhibiting quick thinking under pressure during two separate incidents on one day last week — including a house fire.

Davyon Johnson was recognized by officials with Muskogee Public Schools as well as the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office during a school board meeting Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office posted about Davyon's actions on Dec. 9, a day that started with a classmate's choking accident at the Muskogee 6th and 7th Grade Academy.

His story, reported in the Muskogee Phoenix, was one of dual heroism, according to his principal.

"He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT," Principal Latricia Dawkins said. "So he got to put that desire into action and immediately saved that young man."

Davyon performed the Heimlich maneuver on his classmate, according to the Sheriff's Office post, which said that later the same day he assisted a disabled woman who was trying to get out of her home while it was on fire.

At the meeting Tuesday, Undersheriff Greg Martin presented Davyon with a certificate denoting him an honorary deputy for the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.

anna.codutti@tulsaworld.com

