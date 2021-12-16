Muskogee sixth-grader named honorary deputy after life-saving efforts last week

A Muskogee sixth-grader has been honored after exhibiting quick thinking under pressure during two separate incidents on one day last week — including a house fire.

Davyon Johnson was recognized by officials with Muskogee Public Schools as well as the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office during a school board meeting Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office posted about Davyon's actions on Dec. 9, a day that started with a classmate's choking accident at the Muskogee 6th and 7th Grade Academy.

His story, reported in the Muskogee Phoenix, was one of dual heroism, according to his principal.

"He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT," Principal Latricia Dawkins said. "So he got to put that desire into action and immediately saved that young man."