Muskogee Public Schools announces another COVID-19 case

A student at the Muskogee Public Schools 7th and 8th Grade Academy tested positive for COVID-19, the district reported Tuesday.

The announcement comes on the heels of one similar: An elementary school staffer tested positive after being at work Friday, the district said Monday.

"Once MPS learned of the positive COVID-19 test results, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified of the situation," a news release stated. "Along with MCHD, MPS is assisting families with concerns as we work through this positive student case."

Site administrators were contacting staff members and the families of students who were in direct contact with the positive student Tuesday evening, and "affected areas" at the 7th and 8th Grade Academy will be cleaned overnight, according to the release.

All academy families were notified of the case by an automated call about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"We will provide updates as we receive additional information," the release concluded.

Kelsy Schlotthauer 918-581-8455 kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @K_Schlott

