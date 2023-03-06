Muskogee police have reported a fatal shooting at an apartment near Arrowhead Mall in the downtown area of the city.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after a possible gunshot victim was reported from the 500 block of North Sixth Street.

A man was found inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to a Tulsa hospital. Investigators were notified Sunday the man, identified as Christopher Jerome Johnson, had died.

No arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting, according to police, who are investigating the death as a homicide.

Johnson, 51, reportedly lived at the apartment where the shooting took place, police said in a news release Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the release, with further information not yet available.

