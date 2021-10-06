 Skip to main content
Muskogee man killed in rollover collision near Taft
Muskogee man killed in rollover collision near Taft

A Muskogee man was killed when his vehicle rolled several times and he was ejected near Taft on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The 2004 Jeep Cherokee Laredo driven by James Overall, 63, ran off the right side of Oklahoma 16 near 144th Street in Muskogee County about 1 p.m. Wednesday, troopers reported. Overall then overcorrected, sending the Jeep back across the highway to the left, where it rolled about three times, troopers said.

Overall was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, the OHP reported. He died at the scene.

