Muskogee man killed in rear-end collision near Fort Gibson

A Muskogee man was killed when his car was rear-ended on a highway near Fort Gibson on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Thursday.

Joseph Elliott, 87, was driving a 2007 Ford Focus west on U.S. 62 near 5 Mile Road, about 3 miles east of Fort Gibson in Muskogee County, when a 1999 Toyota Camry driven by a 26-year-old Fort Gibson man rear-ended the Ford about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, troopers said.

Both men were wearing seat belts, and the 26-year-old was not injured, the OHP reported.

The cause of the collision and condition of the drivers are under investigation, troopers said.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

