Muskogee man dies after two-vehicle wreck in Wagoner County

A Muskogee man died from injuries he sustained during a wreck in Wagoner County, the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol reported.

Robert Stewart, 43, was driving a 2009 Pontiac Vibe west on the Muskogee Turnpike when a crash occurred less than 2 miles north of Porter about 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

Stewart's car was struck by a 2017 Jeep Compass on the Turnpike causing both vehicles to leave the roadway, an OHP report states.

Stewart and his 45-year-old passenger, also of Muskogee, were pinned in the vehicle for 20 minutes. They were extricated by Porter and Tullahassee fire department crews, troopers said.

Stewart was airlifted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he died on Friday due to various injuries.

The passenger was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee in critical condition with trunk internal and leg injuries.

The Jeep Compass driver was not injured, OHP said.

The cause of the collision, troopers said, was related to "initiative driving."