Muskogee man, 26, killed in single-vehicle crash along I-40

A Muskogee man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning along Interstate 40, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Erric Jewell, 26, was driving east on the interstate near about 11:30 a.m. Muldrow in Sequoyah County when he veered left into the center median and overcorrected, running off the road to the right and striking a tree.
Jewell was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers reported he was wearing his seatbelt, but the airbags equipped in his 2003 GMC Envoy SUV did not deploy.
The weather was cloudy at the time, troopers reported, and the roadway was dry.
The report did not state what caused Jewell to veer left of center.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
