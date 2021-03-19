Muskogee man, 26, killed in single-vehicle crash along I-40

A Muskogee man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning along Interstate 40, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Erric Jewell, 26, was driving east on the interstate near about 11:30 a.m. Muldrow in Sequoyah County when he veered left into the center median and overcorrected, running off the road to the right and striking a tree.

Jewell was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers reported he was wearing his seatbelt, but the airbags equipped in his 2003 GMC Envoy SUV did not deploy.

The weather was cloudy at the time, troopers reported, and the roadway was dry.

The report did not state what caused Jewell to veer left of center.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.