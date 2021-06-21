 Skip to main content
Muskogee fisherman drowns in Verdigris River
Muskogee fisherman drowns in Verdigris River

  • Updated
Afton Boat Ramp google.JPG

The man's body was recovered in the Verdigris River near the Afton Boat Ramp about five miles west of Wagoner, troopers reported.

A Muskogee fisherman drowned in the Verdigris River near Wagoner on Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Alex Kimble, 50, was a passenger in a boat near the Afton boat ramp when he fell overboard while trying to retrieve a rod and reel from the water about 2 p.m., the report states. He was not wearing a life jacket. 

Kimble resurfaced once but went back under and did not return. Emergency responders found him in about 21 feet of water, according to the report.

