Muskogee fisherman drowns in Verdigris River

A Muskogee fisherman drowned in the Verdigris River near Wagoner on Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Alex Kimble, 50, was a passenger in a boat near the Afton boat ramp when he fell overboard while trying to retrieve a rod and reel from the water about 2 p.m., the report states. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Kimble resurfaced once but went back under and did not return. Emergency responders found him in about 21 feet of water, according to the report.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
