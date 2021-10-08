 Skip to main content
Muscogee Nation tells Supreme Court: Oklahoma exaggerated McGirt's impact in bid to overturn ruling
Muscogee Nation tells Supreme Court: Oklahoma exaggerated McGirt's impact in bid to overturn ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court is being asked by Oklahoma’s attorney general in more than two dozen petitions to reverse its 2020 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma. Separately, justices will have to decide whether to review a challenge to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ ruling that the McGirt decision was not retroactive.

Document

Read the Muscogee Nation's scathing legal response to Oklahoma's efforts to get McGirt overturned

OKLAHOMA CITY — Since August, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has filed more than two dozen petitions asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse its 2020 decision recognizing the Muscogee reservation, claiming that it has caused “chaos affecting every corner of daily life in Oklahoma.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt ended the "McGirt v. Oklahoma Community Forum" roughly an hour earlier than planned July 13, descending from the podium to jeers and chants of "Shame on you" due to audience members' belief that prosecutors disrespected tribal sovereignty.

