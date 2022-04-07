Muscogee Nation names new attorney general amid 'increased volume of cases' due to McGirt

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has named a new attorney general amid an "increased volume of cases" following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

“With this most recent addition of Geri Wisner as attorney general, we are bringing to bear the resources to continue addressing the increased volume of cases that are within our rightful jurisdiction,” said Principal Chief David Hill.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Office of the Attorney General has filed 5,439 criminal charges since the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling in July 2020.

Wisner, an expert in the protection of Native children, served as attorney general for the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma and as a prosecutor for several tribal nations.

Wisner is a Muscogee (Creek) citizen and a U.S. Marine who served from 1988 to 1993, including in Iraq during Desert Storm. Wisner is executive director for the Native American Children’s Alliance.

“There is no greater honor than to be selected by my own tribal leadership to protect and serve the people and to guard and strengthen our Muscogee (Creek) Nation sovereignty,” Wisner said in a statement.

The National Council confirmed Wisner’s appointment by Hill. Wisner succeeds Roger Wiley, who now serves as Chief Justice of the Nation’s District Court.

Wisner served as the first ambassador to the United Nations for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, making presentations to the U.N. in Geneva and New York City.

“We’re thrilled to have Attorney General Wisner on board,” Hill said. “Her extensive background and credentials in Indian law inspire confidence that she is the right choice at the right time to lead our efforts in advancing our Nation’s justice system.”

Wisner’s experience includes speaking engagements throughout the United States to promote development and improvement of response to child abuse. She is a board member of the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children.

She has been appointed to serve on several U.S. Congressional committees focusing on the improvement of tribal-nations justice, the protection of Native children and safer communities in Indian Country.