Muscogee Nation Festival canceled as COVID-19 cases rise across Oklahoma

The Muscogee Nation has canceled its annual celebration for the second year in a row due to the alarming increase in COVID-19 transmission across Oklahoma.
"At the advice of medical professionals both nationally and in the Muscogee Nation Department of Health, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Muscogee Nation Festival," a statement says. "While this decision was not made easily, it was made to protect the health and safety of our citizens and guests. We look forward to hopefully seeing you all in 2022! Stay safe and heathy. Mvto!"
The festival had been scheduled for Sept.23-26 in Okmulgee. The 2020 festival was also canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision came in the weeks following the decision by Cherokee Nation officials to cancel many in-person events for the annual Cherokee Holiday celebration, with many activities instead streaming online for safety.
COVID-19 information Oklahomans need to know
Will there be masks in schools?
Details on delta variant
COVID testing has ramped back up around Tulsa, affecting high positivity rate
'We may not be able to achieve herd immunity,' OU Health COVID expert says
Health care worker worries
Where to find a vaccination
COVID consequences: What can unvaccinated people expect if they get infected?
Where you can find COVID testing
Costs of COVID-19 hospitalization
Can unvaccinated people be immune due to a previous COVID infection?
Need for specimens to sequence for variants
What variants have been found here?
Vaccination rates
'Even vaccinated people who get (delta) ... can spread it to other people,' doctor warns
Where does Oklahoma stand?
Primary care physician Brad Hardy discusses post-COVID syndrome
Post-COVID infection expectations
"Go get your shots." Unvaccinated COVID patient talks about his illness
Updated COVID data means changing recommendations to protect Oklahoma kids, health leader says
Most updated mask guidance from CDC, WHO
Epidemiologist weighs in on future of pandemic
Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Oklahoma, encourages COVID-19 vaccine
Digital Offer: $1 for six months
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
james.watts
@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: watzworld