 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscogee Nation Festival canceled as COVID-19 cases rise across Oklahoma
0 Comments

Muscogee Nation Festival canceled as COVID-19 cases rise across Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
082421-tul-nws-muscogeefestival-p1

Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill is pictured in April, when the COVID-19 pandemic had slightly eased its grip on Oklahoma. COVID-19 has since forced the 2021 Muscogee Nation Festival to be canceled.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

The Muscogee Nation has canceled its annual celebration for the second year in a row due to the alarming increase in COVID-19 transmission across Oklahoma.

"At the advice of medical professionals both nationally and in the Muscogee Nation Department of Health, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Muscogee Nation Festival," a statement says. "While this decision was not made easily, it was made to protect the health and safety of our citizens and guests. We look forward to hopefully seeing you all in 2022! Stay safe and heathy. Mvto!"

The festival had been scheduled for Sept.23-26 in Okmulgee. The 2020 festival was also canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision came in the weeks following the decision by Cherokee Nation officials to cancel many in-person events for the annual Cherokee Holiday celebration, with many activities instead streaming online for safety.

James D. Watts Jr.

918-581-8478

james.watts

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: watzworld

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: OKC hospitals make passionate plea to help 'overwhelmed' ERs as 'dire' COVID-19 surge threatens care
State and Regional News

Watch Now: OKC hospitals make passionate plea to help 'overwhelmed' ERs as 'dire' COVID-19 surge threatens care

  • Updated

"If you get in a car accident, have a heart attack, need an emergency surgery or yes, even if you have a stroke, there's a chance you might not be able to get the time-sensitive care you need," said Dr. Bahar Malakouti, a neurohospitalist and stroke medical director at Mercy Hospital.

It's not you: There's lots of mixed messages being sent regarding Tulsa's proposed mask mandate

+2
COVID-19: Long waits not expected for next round of booster shots
Govt-and-politics

COVID-19: Long waits not expected for next round of booster shots

  • Updated

“We have sufficient vaccine supply (of COVID-19 vaccine), which was an issue we had with the first rollout,” Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Thursday. “And we have many access points around the state. … We learned a lot from the initial rollout.”

Watch Now: First wave of COVID-19 deaths was 'sad,' but delta 'now is tragic,' Tulsa ICU doctor says

Amid debates of city response to delta variant, what is it leaders agree on? Mayor Bynum shares his take

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News