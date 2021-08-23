Muscogee Nation Festival canceled as COVID-19 cases rise across Oklahoma

The Muscogee Nation has canceled its annual celebration for the second year in a row due to the alarming increase in COVID-19 transmission across Oklahoma.

"At the advice of medical professionals both nationally and in the Muscogee Nation Department of Health, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Muscogee Nation Festival," a statement says. "While this decision was not made easily, it was made to protect the health and safety of our citizens and guests. We look forward to hopefully seeing you all in 2022! Stay safe and heathy. Mvto!"

The festival had been scheduled for Sept.23-26 in Okmulgee. The 2020 festival was also canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision came in the weeks following the decision by Cherokee Nation officials to cancel many in-person events for the annual Cherokee Holiday celebration, with many activities instead streaming online for safety.

