Muscogee (Creek) Nation chief tests positive for COVID-19
Muscogee (Creek) Nation chief tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
Muscogee (Creek) Chief David Hill

Muscogee (Creek) Chief David Hill tested positive for COVID-19 in December. 

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill has tested positive for COVID-19, the tribe announced Thursday.

According to a release, Hill began experiencing mild symptoms Wednesday night.

"Chief Hill will recover at home, continuing his duties remotely and will not return to the office until he is fully recovered and clears all the appropriate protocol," the release states.

“Please continue to adhere to strict prevention guidelines and pray for the healing of all those in our Nation who have been affected,” Hill said in a statement.

