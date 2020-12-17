Muscogee (Creek) Nation chief tests positive for COVID-19

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill has tested positive for COVID-19, the tribe announced Thursday.

According to a release, Hill began experiencing mild symptoms Wednesday night.

"Chief Hill will recover at home, continuing his duties remotely and will not return to the office until he is fully recovered and clears all the appropriate protocol," the release states.

“Please continue to adhere to strict prevention guidelines and pray for the healing of all those in our Nation who have been affected,” Hill said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Video: Honoring Oklahoma health care workers

Gallery: Everything we know about long-term effects of COVID-19