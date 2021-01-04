Mullin says stopping Biden presidency would take "a miracle," but he's still trying to do that

At one point, Mullin suggested that the attention focused on the 2020 election could lead to improvements in future years.

Results certified by the individual states show that Biden defeated President Donald Trump won by more than 7 million votes out of more than 155 million counted and 306-232 in the Electoral College.

In recent days a number of former Republican officials, including former Vice President Dick Cheney and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, have joined Democrats in urging Republicans to accept those results.

On Monday, some 170 national business leaders also called for Biden to be confirmed as president.

But Trump and many of his supporters are tenaciously attempting to hold onto office and have applied pressure to Republican members of Congress to overturn the election.

Trump has called on supporters to rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Mullin, after telling supporters for the better part of an hour that Democrats had stolen the election, left them with a caution against attacking Republicans who disagree with them or being overtaken by anger.