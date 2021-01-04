 Skip to main content
Mullin says stopping Biden presidency would take "a miracle," but he's still trying to do that

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin acknowledged that blocking Democrat Joe Biden's presidency would take "a miracle" but said he's determined to try.

"It's highly unlikely, but this fight is worth fighting," Mullin said on a conference call with the public.

Repeating numerous debunked and unproven fraud claims about the presidential election, Mullin said he will participate in efforts to protest the electoral votes of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia based on steps those states took to deal with COVID-19 and a high volume of mail-in ballots.

Mullin said he and his colleagues will allege that those steps violated state law and the U.S. Constitution and thus partially or entirely invalidated those elections.

The hope, or at least the scenario being sold to Trump supporters, is to deny Biden the 270 electoral votes needed to become president and leave the decision to the House of Representatives.

There, Trump would have a slight advantage because each state would have only one vote and Republicans control 26 of the 50 state delegations.

But Mullin admitted that success is unlikely because setting aside electoral votes would require majority votes in both the Democrat-controlled House and in the Senate, where the slim Republican majority is split on the issue.

At one point, Mullin suggested that the attention focused on the 2020 election could lead to improvements in future years.

Results certified by the individual states show that Biden defeated President Donald Trump won by more than 7 million votes out of more than 155 million counted and 306-232 in the Electoral College.

In recent days a number of former Republican officials, including former Vice President Dick Cheney and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, have joined Democrats in urging Republicans to accept those results.

On Monday, some 170 national business leaders also called for Biden to be confirmed as president.

But Trump and many of his supporters are tenaciously attempting to hold onto office and have applied pressure to Republican members of Congress to overturn the election.

Trump has called on supporters to rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Mullin, after telling supporters for the better part of an hour that Democrats had stolen the election, left them with a caution against attacking Republicans who disagree with them or being overtaken by anger.

"I appreciate the passion and the involvement we see right now," Mullin said. "Passion is great. … But anger can be an enemy to us all. There is a time to stand up and fight for what we believe in, but we can't allow anger to blind us."

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

