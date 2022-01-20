Muldrow woman killed in single-vehicle crash

A Muldrow woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Kim Reed, 57, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado about 6:10 p.m. on South 4750 Road about 5 miles north of Muldrow near East 1050 Road when, for an unknown reason, her vehicle crashed.

Emergency medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene, according to the report.

Troopers are still trying to identify the cause of the crash and released minimal details about it, but their report listed the weather at the time of the crash as rainy and the roadway, wet.

Reed was not wearing a seat belt, the report states, and her airbags did not deploy. Whether she was ejected from the vehicle remains under investigation.

