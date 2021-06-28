Motorcyclist fatally injured in Muskogee County collision

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday after being injured in a collision the day before in Muskogee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Kyle Burnett of Warner was riding a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle west on 133rd Street about 9:15 p.m. Saturday when an eastbound pickup attempted to turn left onto 45th East Avenue about 6 miles north of Warner and the motorcycle struck the 2014 Ram pickup, troopers reported.

Burnett was hospitalized in critical condition in Tulsa on Saturday, and he died on Sunday, the OHP reported. The pickup driver, a 48-year-old Muskogee man, reportedly was not injured.

Troopers attributed the crash to an improper left turn. Both drivers' conditions were considered to be normal at the time of the crash, and each was wearing his seatbelt or helmet, the report states.

