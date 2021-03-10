Motorcycle driver dead after crash in Haskell County

A motorcycle driver died after a Haskell County crash that might have occurred Tuesday but was not discovered until Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The 55-year-old man, whose name had not yet been released Wednesday night, was riding a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle south on Oklahoma 82 about 5 miles south of Kinta when he ran off the road on a curve, troopers said.

What time the crash happened was not known, the OHP said, but he was pronounced dead at the scene around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.