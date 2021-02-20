'Mother Nature's lockdown' gives Oklahoma a chance to prevent COVID-19 resurgence, health experts say

Dr. David Chansolme, medical director of infection prevention at INTEGRIS Health, said he is fully vaccinated but still practices the three Ws. The vaccines are a huge morale boost and offer a sense of safety, he said, but individuals should "be your own best advocate" and not let down your guard.

Chansolme recalled the message delivered about masks in September before clinical trials pointed to a 95% effectiveness from the "miracle" vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer.

Dr. Robert Redfield testified to a Senate subcommittee that wearing a mask might guarantee better protection than a vaccine, given vaccines could prove to be about 70% effective. The then-CDC director also noted that a vaccine won't protect him if it doesn't elicit an immune response, but a face mask will.

"Eventually COVID is probably going to become endemic rather than pandemic, meaning we'll still see cases sporadically pop up," Chansolme said. "I don't think it will be 5,000 cases a day like it was in January, but it's not going to go away for us in health care, and it's not going to go away for us in society.