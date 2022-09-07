More than half of Nowata police officers resign

The Nowata Police Department is left at about half strength after several officers resigned, citing a lack of trust in the city's leadership.

City Manager Melanie Carrick said reserve officers will be filling shifts after four officers out of the city's seven resigned. She shared a statement but did not confirm how many reserve officers remain in Nowata.

"This event has been unfortunate but this turnover does not affect the safety that this Department has always provided to its citizens," says the statement, which also was shared on Nowata Police Department social media. "The City is not at liberty to discuss employment matters."

The resignation letters referenced concerns officers had shared with Carrick but which they said were not "properly addressed."

"I will not remain complicit to potentially avoidable hazards and illegal activity," Officer Jarret McWilliams wrote.

Capt. Jeramiah Frauenberger noted in his resignation letter that the officers went to Carrick "in confidence" but that her sharing the information with Police Chief Mike McElhaney "created a hostile work environment."

"Distrust among Police Officers is a very dangerous thing," he wrote.

Sgt. Zeth Hedges, Officer Elliot Harris and Reserve Officer Ira Hedges also have resigned, according to resignation letters that were shared online.

"We should be held to the highest standard," McWilliams wrote, "and when we fall short, we have to police ourselves."

Nowata County Sheriff Jason McClain said deputies would step in wherever needed if the Nowata Police Department does not have enough officers to respond to needs as they arise.

"We will provide support as needed to the citizens of Nowata," McClain said.

McElhaney has not responded to requests for comment.