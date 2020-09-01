More than half of inmates at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — More than half of the inmates at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some 504 offenders have tested positive, according to the agency’s website.

The facility can house about 900 offenders.

The agency declared the minimum-security prison for women a COVID-19 “hot spot” on Friday after 47 inmates tested positive.

In addition, 15 staff members have reported positive tests, according to the agency’s website.

To combat further spread, the facility is providing additional personal protective equipment to staff, canceling visitation, closing volunteer access and moving work stations within the facility.

No offenders or staff members have died, said Justin Wolf, Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesman.

The facility’s dorm-style housing “increases the challenges of preventing the spread,” he said.

Individuals who test positive are isolated and put in quarantine, Wolf said. Other inmates who are identified through contact tracing for those who have tested positive also are quarantined, he added.