More than 1 million Oklahomans likely have COVID-19 antibodies, blood tests show
top story

  • Updated
COVID-19 vaccine line OKC

People wait in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City on Jan. 26. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - As Oklahoma nears 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the true number of people in the state whose immune systems have confronted the disease likely exceeds 1 million, according to the state’s epidemiologist.

Results from a large statewide sample of blood tests for antibodies show more than one-quarter of the state’s population of 4 million had mounted an immune response, said Dr. Jared Taylor.

That segment of the population with antibodies will contribute to the drive toward herd immunity, though the impact is hard to measure, Taylor said.

“Theoretically, you can add together those individuals who are immune based upon natural infection plus those who are immune based on vaccination, but the reality is that’s not easy math to do,” Taylor said. “And we’ve got to be very careful in interpreting it.”

