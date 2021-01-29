More than 1 million Oklahomans likely have COVID-19 antibodies, blood tests show

People wait in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City on Jan. 26. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
By Chris Casteel, The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY - As Oklahoma nears 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the true number of people in the state whose immune systems have confronted the disease likely exceeds 1 million, according to the state’s epidemiologist.
Results from a large statewide sample of blood tests for antibodies show more than one-quarter of the state’s population of 4 million had mounted an immune response, said Dr. Jared Taylor.
That segment of the population with antibodies will contribute to the drive toward herd immunity, though the impact is hard to measure, Taylor said.
“Theoretically, you can add together those individuals who are immune based upon natural infection plus those who are immune based on vaccination, but the reality is that’s not easy math to do,” Taylor said. “And we’ve got to be very careful in interpreting it.”
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
More guidance for Oklahomans signing up through the state COVID-19 vaccine portal during Phase 2
What determines how many appointments are available?
The state is reliant on COVID-19 vaccines supplied by the federal government; officials reportedly are notified of shipments one week at a time. The limited supplies make it logistically
impossible to schedule vaccinations weeks in advance. Oklahoma officials hope for a policy change that resupplies be based on states' “burn rate,” of how many shipped doses are distributed promptly.
States and tribal leaders are receiving federal shipments of vaccines based on population, OSDH leaders have said. Oklahomans with a CDIB card would go to a
tribal health care center for vaccines.
Francisco Seco/AP file
I signed up at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov but never got an email confirmation of any kind — what should I do?
Confirmation emails are sent out in batches; users should receive one within 24-48 business hours of registering. “Emails are sent out over a span of time in the order in which registrations occurred,” the state said. “As a result, some emails may be delayed.” If you've waited at least 48 hours without having gotten a response, it could mean a data-entry error was made by the user during registration.
State and county health officials also have said most of these issues are resolved when the user checks their junk mail folder for messages flagged as spam.
I’ve been told I can make an appointment, but I went to the portal and there were none available within 100 miles — what do I do now?
First, if the portal has a link that says "No appointments available," click anyway. Possible glitches in the system might result in that message showing up even when appointments might be open outside the user's immediate area.
If you're still coming up empty, bookmark and keep checking the “Click here” link emailed to you, says deputy OSDH commissioner Keith Reed. The link does not expire and is the only method to check for appointment availability. No further emails will be sent.
SARAH PHIPPS, The Oklahoman file
When will new appointments be added to the online portal as the state is updated on the supply of vaccines expected to ship from the federal government?
A new round of scheduling should be available on the portal every Thursday. Starting 5 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning, new appointments are uploaded for distribution pods, said Mindy Spohn, OSDH vaccine facilitator.
On Jan. 27, Tulsa Health Department added 8,811 new first-dose appointments, compared to 5,480 appointments added the previous Wednesday night. About 5,000 of those appointments were gone within about two hours; by about 1 a.m., all the Tulsa County appointments were gone.
Someone I know is unable to go online to access the vaccination portal — how can they make sure to get an appointment?
The state recommends that those unable to access the online portal ask a family member or friend with internet capabilities to assist them with the registration process.
Some churches have stepped up to help people without internet access register on the portal, as well as those who need a foreign-language interpreter. State officials have said a Spanish translation is forthcoming for the online vaccine portal.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World file
How are 211 and LIFE Senior Services trying to help?
Call center staff at 211 can help Oklahomans connect to resources they may need to physically access the vaccine distribution sites, but they
cannot schedule appointments. OSDH helped add to 211 staff, who can collect patients' contact info to pass on to local health departments for phone scheduling.
LIFE Senior Services is helping callers get scheduled by signing them up on the portal and receiving emails for the patient. Pictured: LIFE Senior Services activities director Amberly Villegas and Geneva Boling.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file
Can I show up at a vaccination site without an appointment to wait for someone to miss their scheduled time?
No, Tulsa Health Department and other sites say those without appointments are not welcome at known vaccination sites. THD says if someone does miss their appointment, those shots may be offered to first-responders in the area who have not been able to get vaccinated yet.
Tulsa World file
What happens if I am unable to make my scheduled appointment? Can it be changed?
Asking that residents strive to keep their bookings as time slots are in high demand, the state has said that those who miss their scheduled time will need to make a new appointment. Cancellations or scheduling changes can be made through the portal. “There’s been some difficulty with that,” Spohn said. “Sometimes you have to wait 24 hours to be able to get back in and redirect your appointment because it locks up. … That’s among fixes we’re working on on our end.”
Mike Simons, Tulsa World file
At what point do I schedule my second dose or "booster shot"?
The answer seems to change depending on which site a patient received their first dose.
Second-dose appointments may be scheduled at the time of the first shot. It is not required to schedule booster doses through the portal. “Follow the instructions given when you got your first shot,” OSDH Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said.
Second-dose appointments may also be made via the state portal, and users will be asked whether they need the Pfizer or Moderna shot. Some clinics have had scheduling issues for second doses, Spohn said, so officials are working to ensure those sites aren’t filling up with only first-dose appointments.
Tulsa Health Department says: “You are able to walk in for your second dose without an appt, provided you come at the same time as your first dose. Must bring your vaccination card with you.” Director Bruce Dart said those who got a Pfizer vaccine through Tulsa Health Department should try to come back to the same site 21 days after the prime dose; those who got Moderna should walk back into the same site 28 days after.
In Wagoner County, second-dose appointments cannot be made until one week before the patient is due for the booster shot.
Associated Press file
I can't get an appointment for my booster dose when I am supposed to — is it OK to take it any later?
Those concerned about getting appointments exactly 21 or 28 days after their first dose don’t need to worry; if you’re a little late, it doesn’t cause you to have to restart the shots. You may just take a few more days to reach 95% immunity.
The state says it may take longer for second-dose appointments to show up in the system as those cannot be entered into the system weeks in advance. Because the timing of booster doses means a three- or four-week delay, those scheduling their booster dose via the online portal are told not expect to set the schedule right after the prime dose.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Can I choose whether I receive a Moderna or Pfizer shot?
Some clinics have both Pfizer and Moderna available, but basically it’s whatever is available at the time of the appointment at the site.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Will I be able to drive-through to get my vaccination or will I have to go inside a facility?
Mindy Spohn said the state is trying at each location to help patients with accessibility issues to be able to drive-through. “The problem with drive-throughs … it does limit our throughput because you have a 15-minute observation period.” She said some sites may have found ways to offer drive-through with observation, "but their ability to reach large numbers is limited because of that."
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
My email says I'm registered but not eligible yet. How and when will I get to make an appointment?
Oklahoma will attempt to exhaust doses within each priority group (thus far: health care workers and those 65 or older) before making vaccines available in further phases of the rollout. Phase 2 also includes those younger than 65 who have comorbidities, but appointments have not been opened up to that group yet, Reed said. He noted older Oklahomans are already having issues signing up and the state doesn't want "an even bigger group competing with them to get appointments."
However, new groups may be added while previous priority groups are still scheduling their appointments. When supplies ramp up from the federal government, state officials have said some of those doses will be made available to pandemic providers including retail pharmacies, primary care doctors and urgent care clinics. Spohn said likely those in Phase 3 and 4 would make appointments directly through those providers rather than through the state portal.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
If I have already had COVID-19, do I still need to consider getting the vaccine?
The short answer is yes. Dr. Jennifer Clark, who leads Project ECHO’s COVID-19 data sessions, said the human body’s natural immunity isn’t fully reliable and can be erratic. She said the response a person’s body will have from the vaccine will be more reliable and robust relative to the body’s natural immune response. Monks recommends waiting 90 days after recovering, especially if those who received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World file
Do I still need to practice the three W’s after getting my vaccination?
Yes, it is vital for Oklahomans to continue to wear masks, wash their hands and watch their distance even after being vaccinated. The vaccine effectively protects recipients, but recipients may still be able to spread the virus to others. The CDC has not yet determined if or when it will stop recommending that people wear masks and avoid close contact with others to help prevent community spread.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Can you be a carrier of the virus after receiving a vaccination?
"We have to assume the answer is yes, you can. In other infectious diseases, this happens pretty commonly, though in others it does not. It won’t be known for another few months as we’ve gotten lots of people vaccinated and then tested with viral swabs," Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation President Dr. Stephen Prescott said.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Why do I have to wait 15 minutes before being able to leave after my vaccination, and what side effects are common?
Any adverse reaction that could endanger the patient's health should be evident within 15 minutes, so those receiving the vaccine must agree to observation during that time. Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said possible side effects include mild pain or swelling at the injection site, true of any medicine injected into skin. Other possible side effects include mild fever, chills, tiredness and headache. Monks said side effects are almost always mild and are more common in younger people or when receiving the boost dose. Monks said one can think of the symptoms as a sign that the vaccine is working.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER The Oklahoman
I have an autoimmune disorder; is the vaccine safe for me?
Officials counsel all patients with concerns about their medical history to consult their primary care physician before scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Stephen Prescott of the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation says a study is coming “pretty soon” with patients who have Lupus or rheumatoid arthritis. “We will start enrolling patients in that trial under strict safety conditions and test response to the vaccine.”
MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file
How many vaccine doses have gone to waste in Oklahoma?
State officials say there is no problem with expiring vaccines; doses arriving each week are already scheduled to be distributed the following week. “We don’t have any vaccine that’s sitting on the shelf,” says deputy OSDH commissioner Keith Reed. He noted small-scale issues like needle errors causing sporadic wasted doses, but nothing on a large scale.
Associated Press file
12 months for just $26
"This is a special 'editor' offer at a rate we have not offered before. For just $26, you get unlimited access to everything on
tulsaworld.com for a year. Every time you click on a story from social media you will get it without interruption and without surveys. Every story online + the daily e-edition that shows you the pages of the paper that day. Support our local journalists who work for you." — Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington
Subscribe today.
Featured video: Are any of the more contagious COVID-19 variants in the Tulsa area?