More children missing measles vaccinations: 'The last thing we need are preventable diseases returning'

“While reported measles cases dropped in 2020, evidence suggests we are likely seeing the calm before the storm as the risk of outbreaks continues to grow around the world,” Dr. Kate O’Brien, director of WHO’s Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, said in a statement. “It’s critical that countries vaccinate as quickly as possible against COVID-19, but this requires new resources so that it does not come at the cost of essential immunization programs. Routine immunization must be protected and strengthened; otherwise, we risk trading one deadly disease for another.”

Switzer works in a two-pediatrician practice in Enid, typically administering more than 12,000 vaccine doses to youngsters each year.

Her practice saw a one-third to one-half drop in routine or wellness visits at the height of the pandemic in 2020. That equated to hundreds of missed immunization doses in her practice alone, Switzer said, and there are more than 60,000 pediatricians in the U.S.

The result of the pandemic is millions of missed vaccine doses in the U.S., she said.

"We're currently overrun with patients — between trying to catch up kids who missed their appointments last year to acute infections of RSV and COVID and other organisms that we're seeing right now," Switzer said. "We've been seeing RSV all summer."