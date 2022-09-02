Montana man killed in crash on I-40 in Seminole County

A crash on Interstate 40 in Seminole County left a Montana man dead early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Mark Greisen, 40, of Belgrade, Montana, was driving a 2010 Mazda east on I-40 about 12:36 a.m. when his vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and was forced back into the inside lane.
The Mazda then struck a 2006 Chevrolet, and Greisen, who troopers said was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected.
The 18-year-old driver of the Chevrolet refused treatment at the scene, but his 21-year-old passenger was hospitalized with arm and leg injuries, troopers said. Both had been wearing seat belts.