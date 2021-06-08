Missing woman's body found in Fort Gibson Lake

After several days of searching, the body of a missing Wagoner woman was found Tuesday afternoon at White Horn Cove on Fort Gibson Lake, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Krista Renee Smith, 48, was reported missing from a pontoon boat on Sunday, troopers said, leading to a multiday search conducted by both the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and White Horn Fire and Rescue. Smith was one of two people who were on the boat, troopers said.

White Horn Fire and Rescue said on Facebook that it searched the shoreline while the Highway Patrol's Marine Enforcement Division led the in-water search.

Troopers searched the water from Sunday to Tuesday and found Smith's body around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said they are still investigating what led to Smith's death, but troopers have labeled the incident as a drowning, according to a news release.

Troopers said the drowning occurred Sunday around 6:45 p.m. at White Horn Cove, which is 7 miles northeast of Wagoner.