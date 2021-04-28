Missing Welch girls' case: Investigators hope someone will recall root cellar location

PICHER — A search team looking to recover the remains of two Craig County teenagers who have been missing for over 21 years plans to return to Tuesday’s search site after reinterviewing former neighbors and property owners.

Weather-related issues may push the second search at 629 S. Ottawa St. in Picher, now a ghost town in the Tar Creek Superfund site, to about two or three weeks from now.

The property once belonged to David Pennington, a suspect along with Phil Welch and Ronnie Busick in the Dec. 30, 1999, arson and shooting deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman.

The men are also believed to have kidnapped Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, both age 16, from the Freeman homestead and taking the teenagers to a mobile home in Picher, where investigators believe they were tortured, raped, drugged, and eventually killed.

“Too many people have confirmed there is a root cellar,” said Gary Stansill, investigator for the District Attorney’s Office. “There is a root cellar somewhere on this property, and we are going to exhaust all means possible to locate it.”

Stansill plans to possibly have former neighbors and Pennington’s family visit the property in hopes that something will jog someone’s memory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}