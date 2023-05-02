Authorities believe the search for two missing Henryetta teens came to an end as seven bodies have been found Monday afternoon.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice, in a phone interview with Tulsa World, confirmed the bodies were discovered on property where Jesse McFadden resided.

“Everybody’s dead” including McFadden, the sheriff said before having to quickly return to the scene of the investigation in a rural area east of Henryetta.

Rice said officials believe two of of the seven individuals found are Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16. He said the families have been notified, though medical examiners have yet to confirm the identities of those found.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an alert Monday morning on behalf of county officials after Webster reportedly did not return home when expected Sunday after she and Brewer left the day before.

As the search continued Monday, officials said they believed the girls were with Jesse McFadden, 39. According to online court records, McFadden was a registered sex offender who had a trial date in Muskogee County set for Monday on charges of soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor by use of technology and a child pornography complaint.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 918-756-4311 or, for those who wish to remain anonymous, call 918-516-8332 or email info.ocs@okmulgeecounty.gov.