Update (4:15 p.m.): Authorities believe the search for two missing Henryetta teens may have come to an end as seven bodies have been found Monday afternoon.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice, in a phone interview with Tulsa World, confirmed the bodies were discovered on property where Jesse McFadden resided.

"Everybody's dead," the sheriff said before having to quickly return to the scene of the investigation.

Rice said officials believe two of of the seven individuals found are Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an alert Monday morning on behalf of county officials after Ivy Webster, 14, reportedly did not return home when expected Sunday after she and Brittany Brewer, 16, left the day before.

As the search continued Monday, officials said they believed the girls were with Jesse McFadden, 39. According to online court records, McFadden had a trial date in Muskogee County set for Monday on charges of soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor by use of technology and a child pornography complaint.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call 918-756-4311 or, for those who wish to remain anonymous, call 918-516-8332 or email info.ocs@okmulgeecounty.gov.

This is a breaking news story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates as more information is made available.

Video: What to know about the 988 helpline