Ministry based in Bartlesville touts prayer drive for China during Olympics

A Bartlesville ministry that assists persecuted Christians globally has collected more than 23,000 prayers from people in more than 150 countries for China, the host of this year’s winter Olympics.

During the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, the Bartlesville-based organization Voice of the Martyrs started a worldwide campaign called Pray for China 2022 that recognizes the Chinese Communist Party government’s persecution of Chinese Christians.

The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit interdenominational organization that serves persecuted Christians in more than 70 nations around the world.

The organization says Christians in China face dangers that include being harassed, imprisoned, killed or deprived because of their religion.

"During these Olympic games, when we pray for China, we're working alongside China," said Todd Nettleton, VOM's spokesperson.

In recent years China's government has forcibly closed hundreds of churches, arrested or detained hundreds of pastors and church members, and prohibited the online sale of Bibles, the organization says.