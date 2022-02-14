Ministry based in Bartlesville touts prayer drive for China during Olympics

A Bartlesville ministry that assists persecuted Christians globally has collected more than 23,000 prayers from people in more than 150 countries for China, the host of this year’s winter Olympics.
During the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, the Bartlesville-based organization Voice of the Martyrs started a worldwide campaign called Pray for China 2022 that recognizes the Chinese Communist Party government’s persecution of Chinese Christians.
The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit interdenominational organization that serves persecuted Christians in more than 70 nations around the world.
The organization says Christians in China face dangers that include being harassed, imprisoned, killed or deprived because of their religion.
"During these Olympic games, when we pray for China, we're working alongside China," said Todd Nettleton, VOM's spokesperson.
In recent years China's government has forcibly closed hundreds of churches, arrested or detained hundreds of pastors and church members, and prohibited the online sale of Bibles, the organization says.
Through PrayforChina2022.com, people can receive prayer updates, invite others to pray through social media, add prayer reminders to their calendar and learn more about the persecution of Christians in China.
"It's impactful because prayer is the first thing they ask us to do," Nettleton said. "They see that it makes a difference."
As a result of persecution, Open Doors USA estimates that around 80% of Christian churches in China have fractured into small groups or have gone underground. Open Doors called on all American Christians to boycott the Beijing Olympic Games.
Voices of the Martyrs publishes a monthly magazine with more than 600,000 U.S. subscribers.
The organization moved in 2011 from downtown Bartlesville to a modern, spacious $28 million complex on 70 acres on the east side of town.
Voice of the Martyrs operates on a $40 million budget. It has a staff of 210 people with over 1,600 projects annually in more than 70 countries. More than 4 million persecuted Christians receive tangible benefits from VOM’s ministry annually, the organization says.
Donors fund the entire operation.
Voice of the Martyrs was founded in 1967 by Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand in Glendale, California. The organization relocated to Oklahoma approximately 30 years ago.