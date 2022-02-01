Military medical personnel expected soon to help two OKC hospital systems — more than a week after COVID hospitalizations break records

Military medical personnel soon will arrive to help a couple of overwhelmed hospital systems — about a month after aid was requested and more than a week after what so far is the record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma.
The University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City will receive either a 25- or 18-member team from the Army, while Integris Health in Oklahoma City will get two 20-member Air Force teams, said Patti Davis, Oklahoma Hospital Association president.
"It's going to help, but it's not a total solution to where we are," Davis said.
The state put in the hospitals' requests from hospitals to the federal government around Jan. 9 or 10, Davis said, and the medical teams are expected at both facilities in Oklahoma City between Saturday and Monday.
Oklahoma posted an overall record for COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday at a three-day average of 2,243 — 248 or 12% above the previous high in January 2020. Back then, the state included patients under investigation for COVID and reported daily counts instead of averages.
Federal data reported that one in three inpatients in Oklahoma were COVID patients at that point, down to about three in 10 as of Monday — still the highest in the nation, though.
Davis said she couldn't give specifics on how OU and Integris were chosen by the federal government other than to say that metro areas with an ability to increase capacity were important considerations. She said there are "high demands" for these teams and that "most every hospital" would welcome one.
The teams could stay for 30 days or 60 days, Davis said, according to the information OHA has received.
COVID hospitalizations statewide had decreased to 2,017, according to the state's three-day average reported Tuesday. That level is 22 inpatients, or 1%, above the prior record from January 2020.
Tulsa County's COVID hospitalizations also set a record Thursday at 548 — 44 inpatients or 9% above the prior high of 504 set during the delta variant wave in August. That has come down by 5% to 521 inpatients.
Davis said the need for hospital beds hasn't significantly diminished yet.
"It's still tight in hospitals. ICU beds are still at a premium, and we know that this is not over for our hospitals," Davis said.
She made her comments Tuesday afternoon during a regular COVID-19 update provided by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.
Dr. Matthew Payne, an internal medicine specialist at Stillwater Medical Center, told reporters his hospital's seven intensive-care beds were "more than adequate" until COVID arrived.
Now, Payne said, there are days when the emergency room has more intensive-care patients than the ICU itself does — and many on ventilators. The ER isn't designed to hold critically ill patients for more than a couple of hours, he said, but the average length of stay in an ICU for a COVID patient is almost four weeks.
The time lags are exacerbated by individuals with mild COVID symptoms seeking testing from hospitals instead of elsewhere — taking valuable personnel and time away from patients in need of emergency or critical care.
All hospitals are dealing with these sorts of issues, Payne said, which makes it more difficult to transfer patients who need specialty services to other facilities.
"This is now forcing my team to practice medicine way outside of our comfort zones," Payne said. "To sum this up: What starts as an ICU patient floor problem has a trickle-down effect that's putting our entire system — particularly our emergency departments — under extreme stress."