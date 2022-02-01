Military medical personnel expected soon to help two OKC hospital systems — more than a week after COVID hospitalizations break records

Davis said she couldn't give specifics on how OU and Integris were chosen by the federal government other than to say that metro areas with an ability to increase capacity were important considerations. She said there are "high demands" for these teams and that "most every hospital" would welcome one.

The teams could stay for 30 days or 60 days, Davis said, according to the information OHA has received.

COVID hospitalizations statewide had decreased to 2,017, according to the state's three-day average reported Tuesday. That level is 22 inpatients, or 1%, above the prior record from January 2020.

Tulsa County's COVID hospitalizations also set a record Thursday at 548 — 44 inpatients or 9% above the prior high of 504 set during the delta variant wave in August. That has come down by 5% to 521 inpatients.

Davis said the need for hospital beds hasn't significantly diminished yet.

"It's still tight in hospitals. ICU beds are still at a premium, and we know that this is not over for our hospitals," Davis said.

She made her comments Tuesday afternoon during a regular COVID-19 update provided by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.