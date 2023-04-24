OKLAHOMA CITY - One person is dead and a shooter is in custody as Midwest City Police investigate an active shooter report at Rose State College.
editor's pick
Midwest City police: One dead, one in custody after shooting at Rose State College
- By Jana Hayes, The Oklahoman
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Kevin Stitt said his office is looking into whether the McCurtain County sheriff, reportedly one of several local officials caught on tap…
Also Wednesday morning, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has opened an investigation into the matter.
Gov. Stitt won’t be eligible to run again because of term limits. No elected officials have declared their intent to run, but sometimes action…
Oklahoma lawmakers and the executive branch are wrestling for control of $600 million in surplus cash at the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.
In his first months in office, newly elected Attorney General Gentner Drummond has taken aim at what he calls a culture of corruption and scan…