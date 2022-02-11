MidAmerica Industrial Park reportedly in the running for huge electric vehicle battery plant

TIFs are economic tools used to promote economic development. They allow governmental entities to use a portion of property taxes generated within the district to invest in the district’s infrastructure, providing an incentive for private investment.

MidAmerica officials have not identified a specific project or company they hope to attract with the TIF.

“There is a significant opportunity in different industries that has presented itself, and when you combine that with all of the geopolitical issues around the U.S., it has changed the entire business dynamic of the Midwest,” David Stewart, who heads MAIP, told the Tulsa World.

“That opportunity is here, and we are competing at a much larger scale. When you deal with large companies, you have to be competitive.”

Electric car manufacturer Canoo announced last year that it plans to build a $400 million plant at the 9,000-acre industrial park.

The Star has previously reported that the “mega project” is anticipated to produce 4,000 jobs paying about $50,000 per year as well as temporary construction employment for 6,000.