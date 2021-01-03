Michael Overall: Grave robbers nearly destroyed one of Oklahoma's most precious archaeological sites

Digging through a mound of earth on the banks of the Arkansas River in far eastern Oklahoma, a miner’s pickaxe punched a hole in a wall of hard-packed dirt 18 inches thick. The air hissed as it rushed to fill a hollow chamber below. And a foul odor escaped.

The miners quickly lowered a lamp into the darkness, revealing one of the most stunning archaeological discoveries in world history, a burial chamber with the largest trove of Native American artifacts ever found in the United States. The Kansas City Star, in a headline published Dec. 15, 1935, described it as “A ‘King Tut’ Tomb in the Arkansas Valley.”

And the miners were there to rob it.

They had originally come to the now-famous Spiro Mounds looking for gold in 1933, the depths of the Great Depression. Six men called themselves the Pocola Mining Co. and pitched in $50 each to lease the site from the property owner, who needed the money to pay his mortgage and to treat a grandson’s tuberculosis, according to historian David La Vere’s 2007 book, “Looting Spiro Mounds.”

Instead of gold, at first they found only small relics and skeletons. But collectors and souvenir hunters were willing to pay for the artifacts, so the miners kept digging.