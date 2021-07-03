 Skip to main content
Miami woman killed, man injured after motorcycle hits deer in Ottawa County
Miami woman killed, man injured after motorcycle hits deer in Ottawa County

A Miami woman died in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning on Oklahoma 10 in Ottawa County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Killed was Latisha Nolen, 39, of Miami, troopers said.

Nolan was a passenger riding on a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Harold Forbis, 58, also of Miami, when it struck a deer about 1:53 a.m. a half-mile west of 540 Road just outside Miami city limits, the OHP said.

Nolen, troopers said, died a hours after the crash. Neither Forbis nor Nolen were wearing helmets, according to an OHP report.

