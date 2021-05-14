Men trapped at Kerr Dam following explosion found dead

The two men who were trapped at Kerr Dam following an explosion Thursday were discovered dead early Friday, officials say.

The out-of-state-contractors, who have not been identified, were drilling for core samples near the base of the dam about 6 p.m. when they likely hit a pocket of methane gas, causing an explosion, a Grand River Dam Authority spokesman said Thursday. The dam is located on the Grand River about 2 miles northwest of Locust Grove in Mayes County. It created Lake Hudson.

A third worker was able to get out and did not need medical attention, but the other two were trapped in a shaft about 80 feet below the top of the dam. Rescue crews were unable to make contact with the men.

John Wiscaver, executive vice president of GRDA, released a statement Friday saying the workers' bodies were recovered about 4:30 a.m.

"A full investigation into the incident is underway," Wiscaver said, adding that no GRDA employees were involved and there are no additional details to release. "GRDA appreciates the assistance it received from area emergency response and fire departments, including Tulsa (Fire Department)'s Technical Rescue team and Claremore (Fire Department)'s HazMat team, who helped with recovery."

