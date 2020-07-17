OKLAHOMA CITY — Four members of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s security team are quarantining after Oklahoma’s chief executive contracted COVID-19.

Three Executive Security Troopers are quarantining after they had direct exposure to the governor, and a fourth Highway Patrol trooper is quarantining after reportedly experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.

All of the troopers will eventually be tested for the virus, said a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, which oversees the state’s Highway Patrol.

Spokeswoman Sarah Stewart did not respond to a question about whether Stitt’s COVID-19 diagnosis will result in temporary protocol changes in how the governor’s security team does its job. Stitt has said he will remain quarantined at home for the foreseeable future.

