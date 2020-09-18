 Skip to main content
Member of OSU rodeo team killed in bull riding competition Thursday

Member of OSU rodeo team killed in bull riding competition Thursday

A member of Oklahoma State University’s rodeo team died Thursday from injuries he sustained while competing independently.

Rowdy Lee Swanson, 20, of Duncan, was bucked off a bull at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

"With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson,” said Cody Hollingsworth, OSU’s rodeo program coordinator and head coach, in a written statement.

“He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time.”

Swanson was majoring in animal sciences at OSU.

The university’s rodeo team is not competing this semester as the collegiate circuit has postponed all events until spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a spokeswoman for the OSU agriculture department.

Swanson was a permit holder in the PRCA.

“The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy’s family in this tragic time,” PRCA Chief Executive Officer George Taylor said in a news release Friday. “We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Andrea Eger

918-581-8470

andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @AndreaEger

Staff Writer

I'm a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, I have been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470

